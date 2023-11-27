OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 764,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,930,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 635,000 shares of company stock worth $812,500 in the last three months. 42.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 425.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

