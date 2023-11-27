Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.89

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 2859040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OLA. Cormark lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
