Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.89

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 2859040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLA. Cormark lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.