Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 282,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,099,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

