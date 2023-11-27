Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Jeff C. Jones Sells 6,000 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.65. 310,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,351. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

