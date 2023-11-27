Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.26

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 89516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

