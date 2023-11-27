Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

