Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,040,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,861,037 shares.The stock last traded at $1.25 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.