Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Reduced by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 792,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,340. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

