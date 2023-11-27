Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,192 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $132,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,423 shares of company stock worth $14,309,987 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.35. 1,971,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,328. The firm has a market cap of $356.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

