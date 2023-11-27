Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.29. 996,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

