Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $57.29 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $57,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.07. 1,502,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,989. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.