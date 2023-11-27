Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $75.92 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $75,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.31. The stock had a trading volume of 487,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,605. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

