Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $85.35 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $85,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $125.47. 1,110,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

