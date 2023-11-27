Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 8,391,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,212,217. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

