Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 7,464,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,611,258. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

