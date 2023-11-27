Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $54,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $462.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,057. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $473.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.71.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

