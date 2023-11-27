Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,112 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $164,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $622.87. 848,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,736. The company has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $625.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

