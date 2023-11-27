Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $332,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $338.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,947,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The firm has a market cap of $870.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

