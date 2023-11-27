Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,654 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $58,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.02. 467,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day moving average is $269.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.