Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $431.42. 70,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,239. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.19 and a 12-month high of $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.