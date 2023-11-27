Parkland (PKI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Parkland (TSE: PKI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$51.00.

11/3/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.50 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

10/31/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

10/18/2023 – Parkland was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

10/18/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 319,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.33. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$27.01 and a one year high of C$44.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3224085 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Corporate insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

