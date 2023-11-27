Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 6.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. 651,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,821. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

