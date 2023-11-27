PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,849,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 8,996,320 shares.The stock last traded at $118.07 and had previously closed at $118.70.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA upped their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

