Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,772 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,730 shares of company stock worth $33,679,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

