Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58. 172,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 323,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PKST
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $15,782,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.