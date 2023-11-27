Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

