Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Argan accounts for approximately 2.1% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Argan worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argan by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Argan by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Argan by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Stock Up 0.1 %

AGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. 12,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $141.35 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

