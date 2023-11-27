Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 1.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,988,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. 528,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

