Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 1,905.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,831 shares during the period. Richardson Electronics accounts for approximately 3.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth about $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 345,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 176,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 124.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RELL stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,974. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

