Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 732,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,686,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 77,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Healthcare Services Group Profile
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
