Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,526,000 after buying an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after buying an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

AFRM stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.30. 26,318,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,261,271. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

