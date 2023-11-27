Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 117.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. Utah Medical Products accounts for 2.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.24.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

