Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum accounts for 3.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Evolution Petroleum worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.85. 67,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,677. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

