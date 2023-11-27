Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 968,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,703. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

