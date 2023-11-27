Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 1,034,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,999. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.