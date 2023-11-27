Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of PFIS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.33. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

