PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.00

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 625247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.25 ($0.63).

PetroTal Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.97. The firm has a market cap of £458.59 million, a P/E ratio of 451.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PetroTal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

