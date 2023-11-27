Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

