Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12,807.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of Philip Morris International worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 193,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 130,180 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,892. The company has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

