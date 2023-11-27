Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.55

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 1168212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,836 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,836 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $4,440,941. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.