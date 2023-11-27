POINT Biopharma Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,344 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,648 call options.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

POINT Biopharma Global stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth about $10,223,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,381,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

