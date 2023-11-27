Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.61 and last traded at $87.21. Approximately 255,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 591,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.57.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Polaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

