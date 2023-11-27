Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.27

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.27 and last traded at C$31.12, with a volume of 1943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PBL

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.22. The company has a market cap of C$855.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.38 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.403855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$27,010.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.