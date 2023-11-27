Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 113.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $84,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,279.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,255. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

