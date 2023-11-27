Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.52. The company had a trading volume of 128,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

