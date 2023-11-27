Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,651,308.30 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,651,308.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,514,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 80,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

