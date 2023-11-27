Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $333,406.05 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $333,406.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

PCOR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 814,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

