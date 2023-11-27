Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 5,226 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $292,394.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.49. 814,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,077. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 225,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

