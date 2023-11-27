Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 3,381 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,077. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.69. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.