ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.13

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.13 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 55177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,338.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 838,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

